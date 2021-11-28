Increasingly, misinformation is found at the root of many divisive arguments and as the cause of too many catastrophes. As media becomes more and more intertwined with what we perceive as real, every single person should take the time to strengthen their media literacy and help combat misinformation.
It is an unfortunate fact that there will always be people who intentionally create misinformation. Their agendas vary, but the disastrous results are the same and far-reaching.
What doesn’t help is social media — the best way to spread information and misinformation alike — is only growing in reach. As its platforms expand, social media is outpacing our ability moderate and mitigate its content and effects. Consequently, consumers and creators of media do not have the tools to identify or combat misleading content which can jump from one audience to another faster than a wildfire in a drought-devastated forest.
This cannot continue.
A new Commission on Information Disorder, sponsored by the Aspen Institute, recently released an 80-page analysis of how lawmakers can help combat misinformation. Composed of some of the top voices in cybersecurity and media, the 16-person panel calls for “new regulations on social media platforms, stronger, more consistent rules for misinformation ‘superspreaders’ who amplify harmful falsehoods and new investments in authoritative journalism and organizations that teach critical thinking and medial literacy,” according to The Associated Press.
While this commission addresses the top-level of leadership in governments nationwide, there are steps many of us can take even now to help in this fight.
Individually, we must learn to consume media responsibly, to go beyond click-bait or inflammatory language and dig into what’s behind the media we consume.
We must get used to asking: “Is this from a credible source?,” “What point of view is this promoting?,” “Is this the whole story?”
We must not settle for hearsay. We must not accept anything purely because we agree with it.
Changing the way we consume media will take effort, yes, but it’s time we woke up and paid attention to what we are actually consuming.
Only this way can we individually contribute to what should be a collective endeavor: becoming a society that combats misinformation.