Come February 2022, College Place residents will have the chance to renew support for their school district by voting in a four-year Educational Programs and Operation Levy. This new levy consolidates three expiring levies and will cost less than previous years — a much more effective and adaptive plan overall.
Just as a refresher: Levies essentially supplement education beyond what the state has determined is “basic.” Having safety officers at schools and music, drama and arts programs are aspects of school the public rightly expects. These expectations can only be met if a levy is approved every two to four years.
Currently, College Place School District has three levies in place: a four-year levy of $2.10, another four-year levy at $0.40 and a two-year levy for $0.10 all set to expire in 2022.
According to the U-B’s Jeremy Burnham, “The combined total of the expiring levies equal $2.60 per $1000 of (assessed) value.” The proposed levy “would be for 10 cents lower than the combined total of the expiring levies.”
Beyond this, the new levy has added flexibility built in for fund usage, which comes in handy as pandemic federal aid dollars that kickstarted many beneficial programs begin to dwindle.
This is a chance for locals to help direct how local dollars are used. And it is crucial that we support our College Place School District in this way. Not only will school operations benefit, but our students, especially our low-income students, will be lifted up through this levy.
As Superintendent James Fry said, “We want to be able to sustain some of the things from the federal dollars. We want to continue to bring down class sizes and sustain some of the programs we started (during the pandemic).”
Items that will be levy-funded include provision and maintenance of student Chromebooks and, as reported by Burnham, “increased afternoon and summer intervention programs designed to keep students on track.”
This levy is, in sum, a boost of support and increased equity all students in our College Place School District.
Encourage your CP school officials to push this levy forward. This needs to be on the Feb. 2022 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.