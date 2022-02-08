Feb. 8 is the last day of 2022’s first 18-day special election voting period. College Place residents who have yet to turn in their ballots have until 8 p.m. today to renew support for their school district by voting in a four-year Educational Programs and Operation Levy. This new levy consolidates three expiring levies and will cost less than previous years — a much more effective and adaptive plan overall.
For those who need a refresher: While all public schools receive state funding, the amount a district receives varies based on multiple factors: enrollment, regional cost of living differences, poverty rates, the number of special needs or non-English speaking students, etc.
Levies provide districts with additional funding for school necessities beyond what the state determines as “basic.”
The College Place School District has three levies in place: a four-year levy of $2.10, another four-year levy at $0.40 and a two-year levy for $0.10 all set to expire in 2022.
As the U-B’s Jeremy Burnham reported, the combined expiring levies total $2.60 per $1,000 of assessed value. The proposed levy is about 10 cents lower.
Beyond this, the new levy has added flexibility built in for fund usage, which comes in handy as federal pandemic aid dollars that kickstarted many beneficial programs begin to dwindle.
“If approved,” the U-B’s Sheila Hagar reports, “funds from the 2022 levy will pay for additional teachers, counselors, nurses, paraeducators, school technology, safety equipment and 100% of all extracurricular band, choir, drama and athletics. As proposed, the levy will collect $18.9 million between 2023 to 2026.”
Music, drama and arts programs and sufficient support staffing are things people rightly expect of their public schools. These priorities can only be met if a levy is approved every two to four years. And for one to pass, a simple majority (50% +1) of voter approval is needed.
This is a chance to help decide how local dollars are used. And it is crucial that we support our College Place School District in this way. Not only will school operations benefit, but our students, especially our low-income students, will be lifted up through this levy.
Consider helping your CP schools by pushing this levy forward.