Climate change is an increasingly urgent problem to solve. Reducing carbon emissions to slow rising temperatures should be a priority.
Gov. Jay Inslee has made significant progress with previous legislation to curb Washington’s emissions, but a new study researching ways the lower Snake River Dams could be reasonably replaced is counterintuitive at best, egregious at worst.
This research project announced by Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray should be regarded skeptically. Breaching the dams is a regional issue and the fact this initiative is a joint state and federal endeavor is absolutely a red flag.
Yes, everybody wants to save salmon, but those living and working closer to the Snake River are concerned breaching will devastate the economy with no guarantee it’s the answer to declining salmon runs riddle.
But we do know that if the dams are gone and the Snake River is allowed to run free, the economic toll to the Northwest would be incredibly high.
The water from a free-flowing Snake would flood farms, roadways, homes and even cities. Jobs would be lost and people would be displaced.
This seems to be completely ignored by this new study which, as was astutely pointed out by Northwest RiverPartners, seems only to be looking at how to replace the dams’ services, not if they should be.
This joint federal and state process appears to be based on an unrealistic view that removing the dams will magically guarantee salmon salvation when there is still so much we don’t know about salmon within the context of climate change.
To be clear, we strongly favor efforts to improve salmon runs. Doing so, however, should be based on good science and economic realities.
Previous, data-driven studies made clear dam breaching would cause more harm than good.
For example, a 2001 study by the U.S. Army Corps concluded breaching four Snake river dams would increase the chances of salmon restoration only slightly — if at all — while significantly hurting the Pacific Northwest’s economy.
Though, in fairness to Inslee and Murray, “neither have made a decision on whether there are reasonable ways to replace the benefits of the dams in order to support tearing them down as part of the salmon recovery strategy for the Snake River,” reports the Tri-City Herald.
Still, the study’s framing is questionable from the start.
As we’ve written in the past, but it’s worth repeating as the quest for dam breaching continues, the Snake and Columbia river dams still serve a critical purpose that benefits us all, and they must remain.
