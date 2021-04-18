As with many things during the pandemic, standardized testing for students and teachers should be evaluated for their usefulness and accessibility to present and future students and teachers.
Earlier in January, we thought that the school district’s rethinking of standardized testing for students was a prudent move. Now, as the potential educator’s version of standardized testing, the educative Teacher Performance Assessment, comes under scrutiny, it would be wise to rethink whether or not the test is structured with equity and with potential future challenges in mind.
Helping facilitate the potential change is House Bill 1028 that, had it not been heavily amended, “would have permanently gotten rid of a state standard that requires teaching candidates to pass (the edTPA).”
As it stands, potential educators must pass the test before they can move into the workforce.
Simply to take the test cost $300 — a fee that many find inequitable and an obstacle “especially if a student needs to take it more than once,” said Zack Turner, president of the Washington Student Association, a student lobbying group which helped develop and advocate for the legislation. Turner also pointed out that “students of color, particularly those who aren’t native English speakers, fail the test at higher rates.” And he is not the only one saying this. The Seattle Times points out the “many in the education community have voiced concerns about the edTPA for years, saying that it’s socially, economically and racially inequitable and has become even more inaccessible since the pandemic began.”
This is unacceptable.
While it is unfortunate that it took an event of pandemic proportions to highlight changes needed in certifying student teachers, we’re glad the conversation is happening.
Currently being sent back to the House to approve the many amendments made, if HB 1028 is approved, “all students who graduate between 2019 and 2022 will be exempt from the edTPA requirement because of logistical challenges the pandemic created,” according to Turner.
There is still much work to be done, and as a community that produces many student teachers between all three of our educational institutions, let the Walla Walla Valley residents support and encourage legislators to continue improving the certification process for our future educators.