Participation in this month’s Presidential Primary was impressive. Nearly half of Walla Walla County’s registered voters — just shy of 49 percent — had their votes counted.
But the count would have been even higher — 51 percent — had all the ballots returned been counted. Unfortunately, a staggering 823 ballots were disallowed in the March 10 Presidential Primary.
A variety of reasons were cited by Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin. The most significant was that voters refused to declare a party affiliation as is required by the election rules.
This, Martin said, is not surprising as it’s been made clear to her by voters (sometimes in less-than pleasant tones) that they abhor the idea of having to publicly declare affiliation with a political party — whether it be Democrat or Republican.
We share that frustration. Yet, given the rules of the election and Supreme Court rulings, this is the only way the state can hold a presidential primary.
Still, it’s a great sign for our representative form of government that so many participated, and that includes those who, by not marking a party on their ballot, essentially sent back a protest vote. Those folks were heard even if their vote was not counted.
Martin said that of the 823 ballots rejected, more than 600 were essentially linked to the party declaration issue. The others were because the postmark was too late (112), the voter’s signature was missing (46) and the signature didn’t match (33)
Of the ballots linked to the party-declarations, 447 declared no party affiliation, 137 picked one party but voted for a candidate in the other, 24 voted for both parties, four modified the party declaration and one marked both party declarations.
Interestingly, 8,090 voters cast Republican ballots where the only choice was President Donald Trump. On the Democratic side, where the ballot had a long list of choices, 9,036 people cast ballots.
Given that voting in Walla Walla County tends to trend in favor of Republican candidates, it seems some were willing to declare themselves Democrats for the opportunity to play a role in who Washington’s Democratic delegation will support at the party convention.
On the Republican side, it shows about a quarter of the county’s voters thought it important to show their support for Trump.
The fact that so many Walla Walla County voters were engaged in an election with a party-declaration stipulation is an indication that many local voters are engaged in our election process. It bodes well for participation in the November General Election.