Necessity is the mother of invention, they say. And the strategies local businesses and city administrators have come up with to help our local economy stay afloat during this pandemic deserve a round of applause.
But to hear that Bacon & Eggs must remove the streatery, also known as a “parklet” in front of their restaurant by Feb. 1, as reported by the U-B’s Margaux Maxwell, is not only counterproductive, but insensitive on multiple levels.
We are still in the midst of a pandemic. And on top of this, our state is fighting another virus variant surge.
Were conditions different, perhaps the decision to remove the parklet would make sense.
But these unfortunate conditions do apply, and this decision flat-out sends the wrong message. Beyond this, it’s a waste of federal funds awarded to local businesses to give them a much-needed boost during the pandemic.
“Bacon & Eggs was one of 11 restaurants selected, receiving $15,000 in federal coronavirus funds to help pay off an outdoor structure that would turn several of the street parking spaces in front of the business into a dining area for the next three years,” Maxwell reports.
Not so, according to a letter from Bacon & Eggs’ landlord.
For the sake of “regaining some semblance of normalcy,” reads the letter, the rug is being pulled out from one of our downtown businesses.
A return to life before the pandemic, we agree, is something we all want — sooner rather than later.
But unfortunately, no matter how much we push for a “semblance of normalcy,” that does not change our reality: an ongoing battle with a mutating virus that has caused supply chain issues and inflation.
“The parklet has been a saving grace. It gives people a great option to sit outside and feel safe, and it’s also creating revenue,” said Michelle Giannunzio, one of Bacon & Eggs’ co-owners. “Over the last few years, everything we buy has increased in price because of the supply chain and the issues the meat facilities are having. I know people are pointing to the fact that we didn’t have it before, but everything has changed.”
Giannunzio hit the nail on the head.
This is a time to support our local businesses, not push them down — to add to our downtown’s resilience, not detract from it.