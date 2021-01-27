Still waiting for your stimulus money? Maybe you tossed it in the trash

When the federal government approved the $600 stimulus payment for most Americans as part the $900 billion Coronavirus Relief Act in the final days of 2020, a great many people had the cash directly deposited in their bank accounts.
Yet, as February fast approaches, many haven’t received a penny — and are anxiously wondering why.
It could be that they mistook the letter for junk mail or a scam and tossed it in the trash.
What?
It’s true. In the latest round of stimulus payments, the federal government decided to offer a third option to direct deposit and old-fashioned paper check — a prepaid debit card.
About 8 million stimulus payments have been or will be sent by the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service as debit cards. The white envelope has a return address that says “Economic Impact Payment Card” from Omaha, NE, next to the Treasury Department seal. Under that it says, in bold red letters, “Not a bill or advertisement. Information about your Economic Impact Payment.”
It’s understandable how this might be viewed as junk mail or a scam. We could imagine, for example, Nigerian princes seeking our help getting them out of prison using bold red letters to entice us to wire funds to an offshore bank. It’s pretty sketchy.
According to the Treasury Department, it opted to send payments on debit cards to speed the delivery.
“EIP (as in Economic Impact Payment) Cards are safe, convenient, and secure. Cardholders can make purchases online or in-stores anywhere Visa Debit Cards are accepted, get cash from domestic in-network ATMs, transfer funds to a personal bank account, and obtain a replacement EIP Card if needed without incurring any fees,” the Treasury Department wrote in a release.
The sales job is not necessary. Few are going to turn down money in any form.
Federal officials should have thought through distribution of the debit card a bit more thoroughly. Giving the nation a head’s up on this new approach to distributing cash would have been helpful.
Nevertheless, a month later, this is where we are.
So, if you’re still waiting for a stimulus payment you can find out if it will be sent or whether it has been sent. Go to Get My Payment on the IRS.gov site.
If, for whatever reason you find that you are not getting the $600 you are qualified to get, you can claim it as a credit on the 2020 tax return.