State's presidential primary should be open to all

Washington state’s presidential primary is the duck-billed platypus of this state’s elections.
The platypus is the only mammal that lays eggs and the presidential primary is the only election in which only those who declare a party affiliation — Republican or Democrat — can cast ballots.
But Walla Walla state Rep. Skyler Rude, a Republican, aims to change that.
Rude is the prime sponsor of legislation that allows voters an option on the presidential primary ballot to not declare a party affiliation and have their vote counted.
We have long supported this concept. So, too, has Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican.
Yet, getting the political parties to agree to allow full voter involvement has been a barrier.
Currently, in order to vote in the primary, voters must publicly declare their party affiliation. That declaration becomes public information, meaning that candidates soliciting donations, and anybody else who might be interested in what direction you lean politically, can comb through the voting records to see which political party you have aligned with.
A great many Washingtonians bristle at this notion — as do we — and opt to sit out the presidential primary.
“All voters, including people who do not align with a political party, should have the right to make their voices heard,” Wyman said in a news release in support of Rude’s proposal. “HB 1265 gives unaffiliated voters more freedom of choice and peace of mind, which in turn will increase voter participation and ensure our election results more accurately reflect the will of the people. It is a win-win for voters, for our elections and for all Washingtonians.”
No argument from us.
But the state Democrats and Republicans see if differently. And the Constitution, at least to this point, has been on their side.
The First Amendment guarantees the right of free association, which has been accepted by courts to mean that a political party can limit who is allowed to participate in the selection of its nominee for president.
This is why Democrats and Republicans in Washington insist that voters declare a party affiliation. In addition, the parties determine how much weight the votes have in ultimately selecting the parties’ nominees.
Rude makes the case that since taxpayers fund the election, all voters should be able to participate.
“The right to vote is a source of pride for so many people,” Rude said. “It’s imperative we remove barriers that discourage voters from participating in our democracy.”
This is going to be a tough sell to the political parties.
However, if the Legislature were to hold firm that either the presidential primary be open to all or canceled altogether, it might help party leaders see it Rude’s way.