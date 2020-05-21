State Salary Commission tone deaf in raising officials’ pay

On July 1, despite the economic despair created by the effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Washington state’s elected officials will soon be getting a pay raise.
It’s just plain wrong.
Yet, the voters can only blame themselves.
In 1986, voters foolishly approved a change to the state constitution that established the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. That Commission answers to nobody.
It makes its decisions on what statewide elected officials and legislators are paid without having to consider the state budget or the health of the state’s economy.
In 2018, the commission approved a 17% pay hike for state lawmakers over two years. The first raise kicked in last year, and the second is set for July, which means salaries went from $48,731 to $53,024 to $56,881 a year.
This has some state lawmakers concerned. As a result, a bipartisan group of 39 senators and representatives, including 16th District Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, wisely sent a letter to the Commission on Salaries on April 20 asking its members to reconsider the pay hikes that will happen on July 1.
“These are unprecedented times. In the last month, more than 630,000 unemployment insurance claims have been filed, over 99% of which have been private sector employees,” the lawmakers wrote.
“Simply put, the world is greatly changed from a year ago when these scheduled salary increases were put in place. We think the best course of action is for the Commission to recognize this changed reality and reconvene to adjust those increases. It is our recommendation that the Commission revise the schedule to forego all salary increases set to take effect July 1.”
The Commission should listen.
But, in the long run, lawmakers should have the power to set salaries as they are accountable to the public.
The Legislature should set the salaries for its members for the next term in office, as well as for other elected officials such as the governor. To receive that salary, they and the other officials must, however, face the voters. In that way, the voters get the final say.
As it stands now, the political optics are lousy for every senator and representative — and they know it.
The Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials should be abolished.