The state Legislature made a bipartisan decision last spring that will save lives over the next two years. Lawmakers imposed a $100 cap on insurance copayments for a 30-day supply of insulin to treat diabetes.
The new law, which went into effect on Saturday, was approved to essentially buy time for lawmakers and other state officials to work with insurance companies, drug makers and retail pharmacies to find a long-term solution to the outrageously high cost of life-saving insulin for those with Type 1 diabetes.
While we agree it’s generally not prudent for government to meddle in pricing decisions for one specific drug, it makes sense in this case because this is indeed a life-and-death situation.
Many — too many — of those with Type 1 diabetes have had to ration their medicine because they simply didn’t have enough money to buy the full amount needed. That’s dangerous as the doses are prescribed for clear medical reasons. Those taking less than they have been prescribed are putting their long-term health at risk.
In March, The Seattle Times reported that from 2012 to 2016, the average price of insulin in the U.S. nearly doubled to about $450 per month. As a result, studies show, about 25% of diabetics ration their medication, which can lead to kidney failure, blindness and, of course, death.
A $100 cap is not cheap, but it seems reasonable as a compromise since the goal is to find a long-term solution over the next two years.
Despite pushback from insurance companies, including Kaiser Permanente, Regence BlueShield and Premera Blue Cross, the $100 price cap received support from Democrats and Republicans.
Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, who sponsored the legislation, said at the time her legislation was approved that it creates the “infrastructure” to find more permanent solutions in the next two years.
It also forces insurance and pharmaceutical companies to engage with lawmakers to find solutions because lawmakers have already proven they will take action necessary to save lives despite corporate objections.
To be clear, this is just one piece of a complex puzzle to improve the health-care system. However, it is a big piece.
If real progress can be made in making insulin affordable in Washington state it could provide a map for helping diabetics gain access to their medication across the nation.