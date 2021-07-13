Emergency heat protection rules were announced Friday that up the support for farmworkers and others who work outdoors for extended periods. Similar practices are already in place locally, but the new state-backed rules are welcome protection all the same.
The extreme heat scorching our area has pushed our community to the limit. A symptom of what wheat farmer Brad Tompkins calls “a bona fide, big-time drought,” the spikes in temperatures and accompanying winds have made wildfires difficult to combat, crops hard to nourish and many outdoor environments unsafe.
Already, both Washington and Oregon have reported a rise in heat-related deaths as residents at risk or without homes and air conditioning struggled getting to cooling centers. On the subject, The Associated Press reports “nearly 200 deaths have been blamed on the heat in Washington and Oregon.”
In response to this dire situation, state officials have had to reexamine regulations in place as the searing heat sets new records throughout the Pacific Northwest.
According to The AP, “Washington’s new rules take effect Tuesday and update existing mandates that are in place from May through September.” These rules include requiring employers to provide a paid 10-minute break so employees can cool down, to offer workers at least a quart of cool drinking water — new changes emphasize the word “cool” — and to provide training on and response to symptoms and sickness related to heat.
“The recent heat wave is a reminder that extreme temperatures can be a real danger in the workplace. With more hot weather on the way, we’re taking action now,” said Joel Sacks, director of the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries.
Many of our local farmers have already moved in response to the heat.
“Northwest Grain Growers has been aware of the situation and already has heat policies in place to protect our workers,” said Chris Peha, NWGG CEO and general manager.
The Walla Walla Valley’s wine industry was on the same page: “Many vineyard managers were sending their crews home before it was too hot,” said Shelby Pryor, communications and marketing coordinator for the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance. “For many vineyards, it seems these new regulations will put into writing practices similar to what they already had in place.”
We applaud that these new protections are not new to much of our local ag industry. The fact that even more is being done on the state level to protect and support our outdoor workers is a more-than-welcome bonus.
As this extreme heat streak continues, let us all continue to prioritize drinking water, limiting our exposure to the sun and checking in on at-risk people.