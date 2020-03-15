The state Legislature appropriated (and then wasted) $750,000 last year to study (yet again) dam removal on the Snake River.
The state report, which was recently released, concluded that the people in Washington state remain sharply divided on whether the four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River should be removed to help endangered salmon and orca recover.
Frankly, that’s not helpful — nor particularly relevant. Whether or not dams stay or go, which has huge impacts on the environment and the economy, is not something to be decided by which way the political winds are blowing at the moment.
The future of the dams has to be looked at in terms of whether breaching dams would result in a significant boost to salmon runs juxtaposed with the impact the new flow of the river would have on the environment and the economy, including transportation and irrigation for farms.
The final version of the report does, of course, address the pros and cons but does not seem particularly insightful.
The four dams “have boosted the economy and local communities in southeast Washington but have also harmed tribal and fishing communities throughout the Pacific Northwest,’’ the report said.
In the end, this report does not seem to have broken any new ground.
This is one reason this study was unnecessary, and a horrible use of tax dollars. Another is that the concept of breaching the Snake River dams has already been extensively studied.
A 2001 study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for example, concluded breaching the Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams would increase the chances of salmon restoration only slightly while badly hurting the region’s economy.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries service also has studied the idea, and in 2014 concluded breaching the dams isn’t necessary for the recovery of salmon or the orcas.
That wasn’t the first time NOAA had looked at the orcas’ situation, as the agency developed recovery plans for the whales years earlier.
We are in favor of continuing efforts to boost salmon runs and save orcas, but what’s done must be rational — and based on scientific and economic data.
Breaching the Snake River dams has not seemed a rational approach for years, and the new report adds no information that changes that assessment.