The opioid crisis is more than an addiction problem, it’s ravaging society.
And this is why it is critical to attack this insidious problem at its source, the drug companies that manufacture and peddle it.
Washington state under Attorney General Bob Ferguson has been a national leader in combating opioid abuse through lawsuits aimed at the heart of drugmakers — their obscene profits.
On Thursday, Ferguson continued the legal assault on Big Pharma. He announced a new lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceutical.
The 78-page complaint calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay Washington state the amount of money the company has made from selling opioids in the state. Ferguson said that while there is no exact dollar amount, but he believe it is in the millions, according to The Seattle Times.
Ferguson said that any money awarded the state would be used to for opioid addiction prevention and treatment.
The lawsuit is part of Ferguson’s legal strategy to bring cases he believes the state can win against companies that either manufacture or distribute prescription opioids such as oxycodone, The Times reported.
It’s a solid strategy.
We have consistently pushed for state officials, as well as local government officials, take legal action to curb the abuses of this highly addictive drug.
In 2018, the Walla Walla County commissioners took action to join national litigation to sue the makers, as well as wholesalers, of the painkillers for damages.
The statistics of the horror caused by opioid abuse are sickening.
Locally, for example, the Walla Walla County Coroner’s Office reported in 2016 and 2017 that 21 residents died of opioid overdoses. Forthy-five of of the 65 overdose deaths in the county between 2011 and 2017 involved opioids, including prescription drugs, heroin and fentanyl.
Ferguson’s office has found that the amount of opioid presciptions in 16 of the state’s 39 counties outnumbered those counties’ populations.
In Asotin County, for example, about 150 prescriptions were ordered for every 100 people. Columbia County and Benton County also had more prescriptions than people.
Clearly, something is wrong.
Ferguson should keep pounding away at the drug companies. It’s the right thing to do for the people of Washington state.