Starting this week, motorcyclists are required by state law to carry liability insurance similar to what the owners of cars and trucks must carry.
What? Starting this week? How was this not the law before?
Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser — who represents the Walla Walla and Touchet valleys in the state House — wanted to know the answer to that final question when he learned that motorcyclists didn’t have to carry liability insurance.
He then took swift action after learning motorcyclists were exempt from the insurance mandate.
Legislation he sponsored this year to eliminate that clear flaw in the law was approved by both houses of the Legislature. The House approve it by a wide 70 to 26 margin while the Senate gave its approval with a resounding 42 to 1 vote. And it became the new law when Gov. Jay Inslee gave his OK.
Regulations, particularly those that protect health and property, can sometimes make sense.
It was astonishing — as well as irresponsible — that motorcycles were not included with the liability mandate along with cars and trucks. Motorcycles are involved in accidents just like every other vehicle with an engine and the damage caused, as well as injuries, is just as severe.
Jenkin did the right, as well as wise, thing in seeking a quick resolution to this obvious problem.
“People are surprised to learn that motorcycle operators are not required to have liability insurance,” Jenkin said at the time he sponsored the legislation. “My bill (HB 1014) simply requires those operating a motorcycle to meet the insurance requirements, or equivalent for registered motor vehicles under current law. When someone gets property damage, or in an accident, with an uninsured motorcyclist, they are stuck filing a claim and potentially paying a higher premium. Having motorcycles insured, just like other vehicles, makes sense.”
In addition, lawmakers made other appropriate change involving motorcycles. The Legislature approved some changes to the licensing procedures for motorcyclists, including a $250 fine for driving without a valid motorcycle endorsement on your license.
This law doesn’t kick in until Jan. 1, 2020. Those driving motorcyclists driving without a motorcycle endorsements have five months to get legal.