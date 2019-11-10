Getting vaccinated against potentially deadly communicable diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella is a crucial public duty. It’s essential to protect ourselves from illness but also to ensure those with compromised immune systems are not exposed.
And this is why the state Legislature, in the wake of a measles epidemic in Southwestern Washington, took action this year to require schools to turn away unvaccinated students whose parents claim a personal or philosophical exemption from the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
So how’s that going? Slowly.
Two months into the academic year, many school districts have yet to determine how many students they now have to exclude, according to The Seattle Times. Districts are required to report their data to the state Department of Health by the first of this month, but that deadline has been extended until Dec. 1 to allow local school officials to adjust to the new system for nurses to input vaccination records.
Locally, however, the effort to conform to the law is moving at a faster pace.
“We have been aggressively working with families towards compliance. Doing very well,” said Walla Walla School District Health Services Director Amy Ruff. “Only a handful of students are left across the district at the elementary and middle school levels. Most of those out of compliance just need the new exemption form completed for MMR.”
The state extension seems reasonable because school officials need to have all the information at hand when they let parents know that their child or children can’t go to school until they are vaccinated.
It’s likely there will be some parental pushback when the new law is strictly enforced.
Schools need to be firm. This could literally be a matter of life or death for some students who for medical reasons are especially prone to getting sick from others.
Public health officials say that having at least 95% of a population vaccinated — a threshold known as herd immunity — is the goal. This, they contend, will keep safe those who can’t get immunized — such as children under 1 year old or people with health issues — from becoming sick.
Measles had been declared eradicated in the United States in 2000. Yet, the U.S. is not isolated and the disease has been carried into the country and spread to those who had not been vaccinated for a variety of reasons.
Chief among those reasons is misinformation about the dangers of vaccines. Anti-vaccine advocates starting promoting a false narrative that vaccines caused autism. Now, despite clear evidence to the contrary, some people remain unwilling to accept that reality.
At this point, where sometimes 90% or less of students in a school aren’t vaccinated, the state needs to get serious about enforcing the new law.