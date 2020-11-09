State Legislature makes right decision to go remote

The state Legislature, which was scheduled to return to Olympia for its annual session, is now going remote.
The decision made Thursday by legislative leaders was a good one — not only for the upcoming session, but for the future.
If working remotely and using Zoom for public hearings is a success, it could mean lawmakers will be more flexible in the future when it comes to allowing these technologies.
The Senate has already embraced remote testimony for public hearings but the House has been slow to accept the concept.
Last year we applauded the Senate for making video testimony in legislative hearings permanent.
“Technology offers us an opportunity to open up the doors of government to more people across the state,” Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig said in 2019 “Everyone should feel like they can have their voice heard in Olympia, regardless of where you live. Our democracy is stronger when more people are involved, and this offers another method to weigh in on pertinent issues without driving to Olympia.”
Sixteen sites throughout the state have been designated for use to broadcast remote testimony, including Walla Walla Community College.
Now, to be clear, going full-tilt remote during the legislative session is a completely different matter. In this case, it’s all about protecting lawmakers and the public from the spread of COVID-19.
The decision on Thursday to allow remote testimony and voting was done out of necessity.
No, it won’t be perfect, but it should work.
The Seattle Times reported on Friday that few lawmakers will be allowed on the House and Senate floors. Instead, lawmakers will be expected to debate and vote remotely.
“Obviously this is going to be a challenging session,” Billig, D-Spokane, said last week. “... It really impacts the Legislature in the fact that so much of what we do is relationship-based and coming together to do the work of the people.”
Yes, it will be challenging — and not something we would advocateto be permanent — but, given the unfortunate situation thrust on us by COVID-19, it is what has to be done for the 2021 session.
Republicans, who are in the minority in both houses of the Legislature, did not vote for this plan, mostly because they said they had unanswered questions.
That’s legitimate. Their questions — as well as concerns — should be addressed.
Senate Democrats said they would continue to work out wrinkles. And House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said Thursday plans have not been finalized in that chamber.
We are taking that to mean Democrats and Republicans will have a chance to hammer out details moving forward that will serve both parties and, more importantly, the people of Washington state.