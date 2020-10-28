State health officials wisely prepare for vaccine distribution

If a COVID-19 vaccine was approved today by the FDA would you get an injection tomorrow?
Most folks would have to give it some thought. Their answer depends on how safe they feel a vaccine is in the long run and whether the protection it provides is rock solid.
However, before a decision on taking a vaccine can be made, a vaccine must be made available. And that will be no easy hurdle to overcome.
That’s why preparing to distribute a vaccine that is not yet available must be accomplished now.
Washington state health officials are doing just that, having recently submitted an interim COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” said Michele Roberts of the state Department of Health who has executive oversight for COVID-19 vaccines.
State authorities say Washington is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and available. The state is working with local government, health care providers and others, according at an Associated Press report.
This early planning is critically important to a successful distribution. Not only must state health officials cover every aspects of logistics, but they will also have to assure Washingtonians the vaccine is safe and effective.
That’s a tough task given the public’s skepticism of its federal government’s inconsistent approach to slowing the coronavirus as well as its mixed messages. Too much partisan politics have been infused in this medical emergency.
A vaccine likely won’t be available for at least a few months after the Nov. 3 election, so the current boiling political rhetoric might slow to a simmer by then. That should help Washingtonians sort out the pros and cons of being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, state officials can get to work distributing the vaccine to those who need and want it. The state plan calls for phased approach with essential workers, health care workers and residents and workers at long-term care facilities getting the first shot at a shot.
Of course, the other 49 states will also have access to the vaccine. This will create competition between the states.
But if Washington is well prepared — as it seems to be — then our state will gets its fair share or more of the vaccine.
Planning for a statewide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine now is critically important to our future.