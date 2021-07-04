Our state is officially back open. Occupancy limits and social distancing have been lifted and things seem to be on their way back to a sort of normal. While we celebrate this step forward, let’s not forget that there is an ongoing battle against a mutating virus.
Sheila Hagar of the U-B reported Thursday that “Washington state health authorities say the presence of two variants of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Walla Walla County.” Though our county is back open, its residents are still at risk.
As Providence St. Mary’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Hall puts it, “Even though our county has among the most successful COVID-19 vaccination programs in the state, we continue to see a fairly consistent number of COVID-19 cases that are somewhat skewed to the younger ages. On any given day, Providence St. Mary has between three and six patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Almost universally, they are not vaccinated. It is impossible to express how frustrating and painful it is for our care teams to see the suffering this disease continues to cause in Walla Walla despite the wide availability of vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccines are nearly 100% effective against hospitalization and death.”
Not only do we understand the frustration of our health care workers as they continue to work tirelessly to end the pandemic, we understand how important it is now more than ever to get vaccinated.
Agreed, getting vaccinated is an extremely personal decision, and everyone’s reasons for and against getting vaccinated are different. But one thing we need to acknowledge is that these shots are one of the most accessible and effective ways for everyone to help bring an end to this pandemic.
Currently in our state, Hagar reports, “350 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 451,595 cases and 5,930 deaths.” Closer to home, “there were 22 new positive test results in the county, for a total of 210 active cases; three residents are hospitalized. All together there have been 5,564 cases of COVID-19 here and 66 deaths.”
It’s been a tortuous 16 months for us all. Yet, we’ve made it through one bizarre event after another. The reopening of our state is a welcome reprieve, but as ever, we ask readers to consider getting vaccinated and continue practicing caution. We’ve a virus still to beat.