State governments shouldn't count on federal aid

Is Congress going to approve a multi-billion infusion of cash to help the 50 states balance their budgets in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic?
Unlikely. Highly unlikely.
The House and Senate, one controlled by Democrats and the other Republicans, have myriad needs to address on their legislative — and political — agendas. Propping up state government isn’t on either party’s list.
It’s past time to face that reality. Accepting the reality of the problem is the first step. Tax revenue has slowed across the country.
Several states, such as Oregon, have already taken steps in this direction. Many others — including Washington — have merely made a few budgets cuts around the edges while ignoring the enormous scope of budget deficits in their future.
Ironically, a few states might have gotten a wake-up call by President Trump’s recent executive order. It calls for those receiving COVID-19 employment benefits to have $400 week added (to replace the $600 extra that expired at the end of July).
But the source of a quarter of its funding — the states — do not have the tax revenue to make that type of investment.
This reality is now dawning on many of those states’ leaders.
“We appreciate the White House’s proposals to provide additional solutions to address economic challenges; however, we are concerned about the significant administrative burdens and costs this latest action would place on the states,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said in a joint statement.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s office also weighed in on the cost.
“When the limited federal funding is exhausted, the entire cost of the program would be pushed to states, costing hundreds of millions of dollars a week — at a time when states are facing historic declines in revenue,” said Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Inslee.
That is the reality. But it begs the question why the Legislature has not been called into special session this summer to deal with the historic declines in tax collections.
At the risk of sounding like a spokesperson for the Department of Redundancy Department, we again urge Inslee to call a special session so lawmakers can start getting this growing budget crisis under control.
Washington’s tax-collection forecast shows a projected $8.8 billion state budget shortfall through 2023. About half the shortfall impacts the current $53.3 billion two-year budget.
The sooner spending cuts are made, the easier it will be to manage the state budget going forward. And, even then, it’s going to be difficult to balance the budget in the near future.
This has to be done because federal aid for states is a long shot.