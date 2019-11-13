The federal government would be wise to join Washington and half a dozen other states in banning, at least temporarily, candy- and fruit-flavored vaping products until it’s clear what has caused more than 2,000 people in the U.S. to get extremely sick with more than 40 fatalities.
The Trump administration has signaled it will impose some sort of nationwide vaping restriction soon, but it first wants to more information.
This is a prudent approach, particularly in light of the discovery of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that identified vitamin E acetate — a sticky oil-like substance used primarily in cannabis vaping products — as a “very strong culprit” in the deaths. “Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!” President Trump tweeted on Monday.
The president has previously said that in addition to a possible ban on flavored vaping products, he’s also looking at raising the smoking age. Again, a good direction to ponder.
In October, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a 120-day ban on flavored vaping products. The intent is to give the state Legislature time to consider legislation regarding regulation of e-cigarettes and flavored and other vaping products when it goes into session in January.
That was a sound move, and not because it might prevent teens and others from getting sick or dying. Beyond the health concerns, which are huge, the Legislature also needs to look at the relationship candy-flavored vape products have with hooking teens (or younger) on nicotine products.
This must also be a consideration in a federal ban.
The vape craze has spurred an increase of tobacco-based product use among young people, calculated as an increase of 38.3% in 2018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means that about 1.5 million more teens and tweens used e-cigarettes in 2018 than in 2017. The candy and fruit flavored vape cartridges seem to be a major factor in this increase.
The vaping industry and Big Tobacco, which is now heavily invested in vaping companies such as Juul, have contented the flavored products aren’t aimed at getting kids hooked but to help adult smokers quit. That seems, at best, disingenuous. This is a concern that won’t be going away so it’s appropriate state legislatures and the Trump administration are taking it seriously.