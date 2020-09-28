State budget woes remain despite uptick in tax collections

Washington state’s projected revenue shortfall in tax collections to cover budgeted state expenditures was cut in half by the latest economic forecast.
Given the enormity of the previous projected shortfall, nearly $9 billion over the next three years, that is great news.
However, a projected shortfall of $4.2 billion remains a very serious concern.
Beyond that, a major reason the state’s economy and tax collections saw a huge spike is because of the federal stimulus money aimed at helping Americans who lost their jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit this spring.
Stephen Lerch, executive director of the Washington Economic and Revenue Forecast Council, attributed much of the economic improvement to federal stimulus money, particularly the one-time $1,200 checks and the additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits, which expired in July.
But Congress is now at a stalemate over approving another round of stimulus money, which means that this recent uptick in spending could quickly fade away.
“Things are better than we thought they were in June,” Lerch said “But that’s not the same as saying they’re good.”
Exactly.
And this is why state lawmakers need to trim state spending to reduce the $4.2 billion gap between projected income and approved spending.
A $4.2 billion gap, which has the potential to grow wider if the economy tanks in the coming months as many economists are predicting, can’t be ignored now or when the Legislature goes into session in January.
Frankly, if the Legislature had been called into a special session this summer to address the looming revenue shortfall, the state would now be in an excellent financial situation.
Yet, Gov. Jay Inslee opted against the move to see what the next wave of federal stimulus money might bring. To this point, there is no wave — or even a trickle — on the horizon.
Given the election is now just weeks away, it seems unlikely lawmakers will go into session before January.
When that session begins, lawmakers will need to take action sooner rather than later.
A $4.2 billion budget gap is still an emergency situation — even if it is less dire than the previous $8.8 billion revenue shortfall.