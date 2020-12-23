State and local governments must prepare to make cuts

The coronavirus relief package approved by Congress on Monday was cobbled together through compromise, so it’s a given that nobody would be completely happy.
Then again, not everyone is totally disappointed — except, perhaps, state and local government officials. Congress offered only a lump of coal in the stockings of governors and city managers.
State and local governments had been counting on a huge infusion of cash to help them balance budgets as tax revenues have withered during the coronavirus shutdown.
Still, the federal government could be sending out $600 checks to most Americans in the coming year if President Trump does not veto the legislation approved by the House and Senate. Trump on Tuesday night, in a surprise video released by the White House, called for $2,000 checks per person. Chaos in Congress might well be on the agenda the next few days.
Whether the checks are $600 or $2,000 they will be welcome by many and provide some needed stimulus to the Main Street economy, which is lagging far behind the Wall Street economy.
In addition, those receiving unemployment benefits should see a $300 bump in their weekly checks through mid-March.
The city of Walla Walla and other local governments in the Valley must be prepared to tweak their budgets next year if sales tax revenue fails to meet projections. The stimulus check most folks will receive will help some, particularly in Walla Walla where tourism is a major driver of the local economy. That extra cash might fund a few wine tours of the Valley.
But all of this is not likely to be enough to totally avert cutbacks in spending and hiring. Some city jobs might have to go unfilled for a long time — just as has been happening in the private sector.
The situation in state government might be more dire.
While the recent projection on tax collections was not as lousy as it could have been, it wasn’t as robust as it was two years ago.
State government could have benefited from some judicious trimming this summer, which is why we urged the Legislature to go into a special session.
In August, Gov. Jay Inslee was reluctant to call lawmakers into a special session, saying that he was waiting to see if the federal government provides funding to fill the budget gap. The House speaker and Senate majority leader, both Democrats like Inslee, seemed to agree. They certainly didn’t push him to call a budget-cutting session.
That was a mistake. At the time we wrote: “We don’t see a federal bailout for states happening soon. It’s not a federal priority right now.”
It might become a federal priority in the new year, depending on control of the U.S. Senate which is now in limbo pending the two Georgia Senate races in January.
Until clarity emerges, local and state governments must proceed as if no federal funding is on the way and make the appropriate reductions in spending.