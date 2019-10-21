Smartphones are fantastic. They provide instant communication and are hand-held computers that put information literally at your fingertips.
But smartphones can also create distractions when used at the wrong place or time, such as classrooms during school hours.
Yet some students (with their parents’ consent) insist they have their smartphones with them at all times, including when they are supposed to be focused on schoolwork.
Wisely, schools are attempting to control the use of smartphones during school hours.
Walla Walla Public Schools doesn’t allow the use of cellphones in class and requires them to be off from the start of the school day until the end (with some exceptions.) The same goes for College Place Public Schools.
Despite the policies, the exceptions seem to fuel abuse. Anecdotally, it seems teachers locally — and across the nation — continue to battle with students over smartphone use. And Rogers Adventist School in College Place was no exception — until this school year.
But Principal Holley Bryant had enough of the smartphone and cellphone use so she decided to implement a policy the staff had been considering for a while — a strict ban. Students are encouraged not to bring phones to school but if they do they must keep them locked in their lockers.
U-B reporter Sheila Hagar visited the school recently to see how the strict ban is going. It turns out quite well.
Surprised? So, too, was Principal Bryant.
Last week, Hagar wrote that when Bryant informed parents of the stringent cellphone plan in August just before the start of school, she expected a parental backlash. The opposite happened.
Support for the new policy has been overwhelming, that evening and beyond, Bryant told Hagar.
The change started with Bryant asking parents to consider if their child truly needs a cellphone at school, explaining that there is a phone in each classroom and people in the office to answer calls from parents if they need to make contact with their children.
This clarity seems to be working.
In talking to some parents and students, Hagar reports that the students soon did not feel the pull to check their phone constantly. It was freeing. In addition, students seem to have more interaction with each other outside of class.
The approach at Rogers seems to be one worth duplicating at other schools, public and private.
Last year, France got serious about banning smartphone use in schools. France’s nationwide policy bans smartphones and tablets in schools for students age 15 and under. The school cellphone ban was a campaign promise of President Emmanuel Macron.
France sold the technology ban on the idea that keeping kids on Earth rather than cyberspace will lead to better education and keep students more focused on school work.
Those at Rogers Adventist School are apparently finding that is indeed the case.