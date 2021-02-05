Slow reopening of activities, school is good for children

Despite Walla Walla County remaining in Phase 1 of the state’s two-phase process for relaxing restrictions in the midst of the pandemic, more and more young people are being allowed to engage in normal childhood activities.
The sound of scores of Wa-Hi football players shouting encouragment to each other could be heard Wednesday echoing off the walls of the newly constructed science building on campus.
Across Fern Avenue at Murr Sports Park, a softball coach boomed instructions as he hit grounders to the athletes on Wa-Hi’s girls’ slow-pitch team.
The night before, Walla Walla School District Superintendent Wade Smith announced middle school students were getting back in the classroom — albeit part-time in a hybrid schedule that includes distance learning.
Yes, plenty of restrictions are in place and safety precautions are taken to allow these and other activities to take place.
Our kids will benefit.
The sad reality is that young children and teenagers have had their childhoods sidelined for nearly a year. It’s taking a toll on many kids’ mental health — as well as their parents.
These slow reopenings do have risks, but it seems those risks — particularly with stringent mitigation efforts — are small compared to the benefits that reopening activities will bring to kids.
The Walla Walla School District recently opened up the elementary schools using the hybrid approach. District officials gave great thought to opening middle schools so that students would feel comfortable.
This week it was announced that sixth graders will go back to the classroom on Feb. 16 followed by the seventh and eighth graders on Feb. 18.
“We are starting with our sixth-grade students first, and this is important,” Smith said. “A number of parents brought up the point (in emails) that, ‘Hey, I’m a parent of a sixth grader, and they have never stepped foot into (their) middle school. My sixth grader is kind of nervous about that.’”
Giving the sixth graders two days to get their balance is smart.
Those high school athletes who are now working out on the gridiron and diamond won’t be allowed to play games until the state gives further permission to open up.
That could come next week, the week after or — sadly — not before their scheduled seasons end.
Regardless, they are once again practicing and with their teammates.
And middle school students will soon be back in the classroom learning and socializing.
It’s progress.