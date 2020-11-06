Slow pace of vote counting just another gift of 2020

Some voters might have been perplexed on Election Day to find 12,000 local ballots remained to be counted.
They had reason to be bewildered. After all, the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office usually has the lion’s share of ballots counted and reported just after the polls close at 8 p.m. Election Day.
But in 2020 — surprise! — usual doesn’t apply.
Turnout in this election looks like it will be a record as 85% of ballots had been returned as of Wednesday. That means the Auditor’s Office has 31,528 returned ballots (out of possible 37,228 registered voters) to count.
On Election Day, starting at 9 a.m. and going until the polls closed at 8 p.m., just over 17,000 ballots were counted. The results of that count was released just after 8 p.m.
Auditor Karen Martin said Walla Walla County Elections Center processed in that one day as many ballots as it typically would tabulate in an entire primary or nonpresidential general election year.
That left 12,000 to count — a number that’s been growing to at least 14,000 as mail is delivered.
Democracy requires patience, which seems to be in short supply in our world of instant gratification.
Today, the tedious — but incredibly important — work of counting ballots locally continues at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion just as it does across America.
The results of those 14,000 or so ballots are expected to be released at 5 p.m. today.
It’s not likely many races will change with the new results as the trends established on Election Day generally don’t change. That’s because ballots are no longer collected in neighborhood precincts where some might be conservative, others moderate and some liberal and where voting patterns can be similar.
The county’s votes are all mixed together now so the batch counted Tuesday is likely to trend the same way as those counted on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Still, as those who study probability can attest, variations do occur.
Given that, it is possible, for example, that the race for a seat on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners could tighten or widen. Right now, Jenny Mayberry is leading Roger Esparza by just 700 votes.
With all the concerns about mail-delivery delays and COVID-19, a great many Americans opted to vote by mail rather than vote in person on Election Day.
Since it is the way we vote here, Washington state’s county election offices were prepared to deal with a flood of time-consuming mail-in ballots. Much of the nation was not.
So, even though the counting is slower than we like in Walla Walla, it’s faster than elsewhere.