Some of Walla Walla Valley students have already returned to the classroom and others, such as those in the Walla School District, will start next week.
Keep in mind that many of them are — and will be — walking to and from school.
Slow down in school zones.
The speed limit in Walla Walla school zones — when the yellow lights are flashing — is 20 mph. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies are patrolling the school zones and will issue tickets.
However, avoiding citations is not the most important reason to slow down.
Cautious driving in school zones in Walla Walla, College Place, Waitsburg, Prescott, Dixie, Touchet and Milton-Freewater is essential to keeping children from being injured. Kids are often distracted walking to and from school — particularly when traveling in packs or focusing on their electronic devices.
Children should be paying attention, but that doesn’t always happen. Ultimately, drivers have the responsibility to look out for pedestrians.
An accident might occur that isn’t the driver’s fault — but that is of little solace if a child is seriously injured or killed. Regardless of who is in the right, the adult involved will have to live with the consequences.
It also is important to put the cellphones and electronic devices down — or, better yet, in the glove box. Using them while driving is against the law, as well as common sense.
Studies show texting while driving increases the risk of a crash dramatically, as dangerous as driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.19 percent, more than twice the legal limit in Washington state. Surfing the internet is likely just as dangerous.
Walla Walla, as it should, takes the safety of children very seriously.
In a two-year period from 2009 to 2011, five children who were on their way to school in Walla Walla were hit by cars.
As a result, the local Safe Travels Alliance was formed in an effort to prevent accidents from happening. The Safe Travels Alliance has helped reduce school-related accidents.
Let’s continue to keep our kids safe.
Slow down, get off the phone and focus on driving.