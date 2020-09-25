Simplifying recycling could payoff down the road

In order for recycling programs to be successful – keep as much waste out of landfills as possible — they must be simple and convenient.
Walla Walla’s current curbside recycling program can be complicated — and frustrating.
Residents are often bewildered at the items that can’t be recycled. Sometimes items that are now frowned upon that were once acceptable. It doesn’t seem to make any sense.
That’s because the decisions on what can and can’t be recycled have nothing to do with reason and everything to do with the whims of those nations that will accept recycling. In the past, China took about two-thirds of the world’s recycled material. No more.
China does not want to take what it considers “contaiminated” material such as some types of plastic. The cost of sorting it became too high for U.S. recyclers.
That means that the U.S. must now look for other places to send its recyclables, and doing so is far more expensive than it used to be. The more “contaminated” material, the higher the cost.
What that has meant for Walla Walla over the past few years is higher recycling rates and headaches for officials running the local program.
On Monday, the city’s recycling committee recommended to the Walla Walla City Council a phased approach in which the city no longer accepts plastic as a recycled material. The idea is reduce confusion and lower contamination rates, thus reducing cost.
This would mean the only items accepted would be paper, cardboard, tin and aluminum.
If all goes well, then the city could add higher-value plastic products (those not considered contaminated) back into its recycling program.
“First you learn that two plus two equals four, and then, later on, you start long division,” said Barbara Clark, a member of the committee and former City Council member. “We are proposing simplifying what goes into the bin, how you prepare it, and as people understand more why we’re recycling and how you do it and what makes it work, then we can add more items to it.”
This makes sense. However, it would be best in the long run to recycle as much stuff as possible.
Recycling services are a function of government. The subsidy must be reasonable and not a burden to ratepayers and taxpayers, but it is nevertheless a legitimate expense.
Taking a step backward, as the committee proposes, in order to help make recycling simpler and more affordable is a prudent move at this time.