Along with pushing forward Hanford Reservation cleanup efforts, policies supporting Hanford workers should remain a priority.
Working with nuclear waste comes with risks — increased chances of heart problems, many types of cancer, to name a few. And these highly trained workers willingly put themselves in dangerous conditions to help our nation clean up the mess it made during World War II. In light of this, the least the government can do is make it easier for these workers to be compensated for illnesses obtained due to unavoidable exposure to toxic and volatile radioactive materials.
Our current president apparently doesn’t see it that way. Like his predecessor, President Joe Biden and his administration are “fighting the law passed by the Washington state Legislature in 2018” that allows sick Hanford employees to much more easily qualify for state worker compensation benefits.
According to the Tri-City Herald, the legislation “requires the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries to presume that radiological or chemical exposures at Hanford caused any neurological diseases or respiratory illnesses claimed by past or current employees of Hanford contractors.”
From the president who called himself the “strongest labor president you’ve ever had,” it raises eyebrows, at the very least, to see his effort to dismantle such an important Hanford policy.
“This lawsuit angered me when the Trump administration filed it — and it continues to anger me now that the Biden administration is continuing it,” said Bob Ferguson, Washington state attorney general.
We’re with Ferguson on this one.
Just as we fervently support our healthcare workers and others working tirelessly to get our nation out of this pandemic, we must also support our Hanford workers. They are at the front lines of another incredibly important battle, one that decides whether our nation, and Washington state specifically, becomes a radioactive no-man’s land.
As Biden said during his 2020 campaign, “It’s not enough to praise our essential workers, it’s about paying them.” And this also means allowing Hanford workers easier access to compensation pay they have absolutely earned.
The nuclear waste at Hanford is there for national defense purposes. The nation has a responsibility to clean up this nuclear mess and with that, protect policies supporting the valiant workers at Hanford.
