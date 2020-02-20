The state House this week is offering immunity for college students who have campus parking fines or library fees.
No, lawmakers aren’t calling what they approved “immunity,” but that’s the ultimate impact of legislation approved by the House 59-39 that requires the release of college transcripts even if students owe a fine.
The concept behind the legislation sponsored by Rep. Vandana Slatter, D-Bellevue, is to eliminate obstacles to students joining the workforce or continuing their education at another school.
Of course, those obstacles could be removed by paying the fine. Still, that might be a hardship for some. So, while we don’t necessarily embrace this legislation, its not the end of civilization as we know it.
However, what would be very concerning is if much larger debt, such as tuition, were treated like parking tickets in regard to the release of transcripts.
The legislation requires colleges and universities to report to the state annually their transcript withholding practices. This would seem to be, depending on what information is garnered, an opportunity to open the door to future debt forgiveness — perhaps even tuition.
As Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden, pointed out, withholding transcripts for unpaid debt is an important tool for colleges to have. If they can’t use that tool, they might send debts to a collection agency quicker, which will have long-term impacts on a student’s financial history, she said in an interview with the Spokesman-Review.
In the case of a traffic fine or library fee — depending on the dollar amount — using a collection agency might not be prudent, but tuition or room and board fees are far more serious.
Moving forward — if the legislation becomes law — colleges and universities would report to the state annually on their transcript withholding practices, which should provide insight to whether the plan will do the good that’s been contended or whether it results in more problems such as far fewer students paying parking fines and library fees.
The debate in the Senate should bring more clarity to this issue.