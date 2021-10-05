We believe the best way to determine wages should be through market forces — supply and demand — and especially allowing it to be set regionally, not at the state level.
Washington’s higher-than-average minimum wage has been mostly positive for employees, resulting in a starting wage being a fair wage.
Yet, the concern is that Washington state’s annual increase in the minimum wage — as mandated by voters with the passage of Initiative 1433 in 2016 — is putting a squeeze on employees and employers, particularly in rural areas and especially during the pandemic.
Businesses in the Seattle-Puget Sound region of the state, where the economy is much better off, can more easily absorb the annual hike in minimum wage. But in Eastern Washington and in many parts of rural Western Washington, many employees lost their jobs when the minimum wage went to $12 an hour in 2019. Others saw higher prices from retailers as they adjusted their business.
And the hit was even harder in 2020 when the minimum wage went to $13.50 an hour — well above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
Beyond that the median household income in King County is much higher ($128,694 in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau) than in our region, namely in Walla Walla County ($57,858 in 2019).
According to the Columbian, “Washington officials announced on Thursday that the minimum wage will increase by 80 cents, from $13.69 to $14.49 per hour, starting Jan. 1, 2022.”
This change, and any others going forward, is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. And again, this will put employers in rural Washington in a tougher economic situation, and even more employees will lose their jobs or more businesses will close.
The scaling for minimum wage just does not make sense when applied across an entire state. And seems unfair when both employees and employers are all are dealing with the repercussions of a pandemic.
Regionalizing minimum wage is not a new concept. We need only look to Oregon to see it in practice.
Exactly what the difference in the minimum wage should be for the various regions of Washington state is not clear, but the basic concept is sound.
The overall wages for those living in urban areas are higher — often much higher — than they are in Walla Walla, Dayton, Richland, Pasco and Kennewick for work that is similar. Employers must pay that much more to attract qualified people because of the cost of living.
The minimum wage should work the same way. It should be based on the cost of living for the area.
The escalating state minimum wage needs to be addressed before it creates serious and deep economic damage to this region.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.