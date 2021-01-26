Senate filibuster rule, while frustrating, must be retained

The U.S. Senate must retain the filibuster.
While this arcane Senate rule that essentially mandates a 60-vote majority in the 100-member body to stop debate to allow a vote on legislation can be extremely frustrating, it nevertheless serves a necessary purpose.
The filibuster ensures the minority has some voice in decision making. It also insulates the Senate from being subject to political wind shifts from right to left (and vice versa).
Right now, as Senate control moves from Republican to Democrat, the majority Democrats — a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris as the swing vote — are frustrated from recent GOP control. They are considering eliminating the filibuster rule.
This is why Republican Leader Mitch McConnell pressured Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer to preserve the filibuster as part of the negotiations in establishing Senate operating rules under the 50-50 split. Schumer has made no promise on the filibuster, but he would be wise to keep it intact despite pressure from his fellow Democrats to put the squeeze on the GOP in the Senate.
In the short term, doing away with the filibuster might benefit Democrats, but it would surely haunt them in the future. When the GOP regains control — and it will someday — Republicans will likely seek payback.
This would create turmoil in public policy. The nation would suffer. Government shouldn’t function like a teeter-totter. Consistency is important.
The filibuster rule forces the majority party to listen to the minority party, and thus fosters a more reasoned debate.
The Founding Fathers gave this process thought as they designed our bicameral legislative system, which spawned our two houses of Congress. The House of Representatives, with more members, was the place for heated debate, while the Senate was seen as the place for more introspection.
A story told in Harper’s New Monthly Magazine in January 1884 about a conversation between George Washington and Thomas Jefferson sheds light on why Washington agreed to have a Senate.
“Why,” Washington replied to Jefferson, “did you just now pour that coffee into your saucer before drinking it?”
“To cool it,” said Jefferson, “my throat is not made of brass.”
“Even so,” said Washington, “we pour our legislation into the Senatorial saucer to cool it.”
This anecdote, which might be more akin to a political allegory, brings a message that needs to be heard today. It’s time to turn down the rhetorical torch so reasoned, thoughtful debate can occur.
It will help heal America. Doing away with the filibusters will only inflame today’s bitter divisiveness.