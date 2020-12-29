Seahawks' turnaround provides reason to cheer

The Seattle Seahawks did more than defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, they gave folks living in the Pacific Northwest an opportunity to dream of a second Super Bowl championship — something to celebrate as we fight off this winter’s pandemic blues.
It wasn’t just the final result, the 20-9 victory, that sparked enthusiasm, but the way in which the Seahawks have battled through the pandemic.
Let’s start with the fact that the Seahawks are the only NFL franchise to not have a COVID-19 case during this strange season. That seems to be far more than luck, but a serious effort by Coach Pete Carroll and his staff to keep the coronavirus at bay while also focusing on improving the team’s play.
Early in the season the Seahawks’ defense was downright lousy. And quarterback Russell Wilson’s play was not as razor sharp as we’ve come to expect.
Only a few weeks ago it felt as if the Seahawks had no chance of making a serious Super Bowl run.
Then “Boom!,” as the great football philosopher John Madden is fond of saying, it all changed.
The Seahawks’ defense emerged as magnificent. The goal-line stand from the one-yard line on Sunday was as amazing as anything Hollywood scriptwriters could imagine. Defensive back Jamal Adams running all the way across the field to bring down the runner short of a touchdown was jaw-dropping.
Wilson’s magic returned as he once again was connecting with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jacob Hollister, Greg Olson, Will Dissly and David Moore.
It doesn’t matter that the oddsmakers in Vegas give the Seahawks just a 14% percent chance of making it to the Super Bowl.
What matters is that hope has emerged at a time when it’s needed.
To be clear, the NFL games and all other sports, college or professional) are not matters of life and death, but entertainment. A distraction from the serious business of life, which has been made much more difficult over the past year because of COVID-19.
Yet, entertainment is important. It’s why we, as a society, spend billions and billions of dollars for movies, TV shows, books, art and much, much more. Pleasant diversions help us gather energy to tackle the tough tasks ahead.
What the Seahawks delivered on Sunday was a 36-ounce Red Bull.
The Northwest is going to be pumped up for the next few weeks as the Seahawks have clinched the division title and a spot in the playoffs — a chance to go to the Super Bowl. They’ve given us something to cheer about.