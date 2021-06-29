After a drawn-out, four-year battle, the U.S. Supreme Court has wisely blocked Wyoming’s and Montana’s lawsuit against Washington state for denying a permit needed for a coal export dock that would give those two states access to Asia’s market.
When Washington state Department of Ecology first turned down the permit in 2017, it said “the facility on the Columbia River would cause ‘irreparable and unavoidable’ environmental harm,” reported The Associated Press.
Montana and Wyoming refused to accept this reasoning and argued in 2018 that Washington was being discriminatory against the coal states and that it was up to SCOTUS to right this wrong.
Last year the two coal states added that “denying the permit violated the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition against trade protectionism between states.”
The reasoning our state put forth is perfectly logical. It is well-known that Washington state has been working to address the pressing environmental concerns within its borders, including Hanford Reach and Snake River’s dams, and we’re not interested in adding another environmental stressor to the list.
Robert Percival, University of Maryland’s environmental law professor, puts it this way: “The Constitution’s Commerce Clause prohibits states from barring goods and services based on their state of origin. States are free, however, to regulate or outright prohibit certain goods and services — coal and coal-fired electricity included — as long as they don’t intentionally target other states.”
Washington has prioritized environmental concerns and moved toward green energy since before 2017, so it only follows that our policies would align with those priorities. There is no state-targeting involved. There is no violation of any commerce agreement.
Washington is well within its rights to look after what’s within its borders.
Additionally it is well-documented that coal’s days are numbered. The Spokesman-Review reports that “Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation’s total, has been in decline as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal’s share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now.”
Hammering another nail into the coffin, the coal company at the heart of this legal dispute declared bankruptcy in December making it unlikely, even if SCOTUS had ruled in favor of the coal states, to complete the project for which it was seeking a permit.
The lawsuit seemingly is a last-ditch effort to boost a dying industry. And, in trying to convince the courts to give coal a leg up, it’s just wasting money.
Coal is on the way out. It’s time for Montana and Wyoming to stop looking back at what was and look forward to more sustainable means of energy.