As we soldier on through this pandemic, many aspects of life that seemed to serve a narrower purpose have shown how much more necessary they are to our community’s well-being. In-person learning is just one thing that fits in that category.
The Seattle Times reported that the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families received 87% fewer calls about suspected abuse when schools shut down last March through June. This school year, reports are down 59%.
In Washington state, new data shows that school closures have significantly reduced child welfare reporting. The pattern is the same across the nation — reporting of suspected abuse is down 40% to 60%.
“The numbers hint that maltreatment is going undetected by educators, and officials and experts warn that children are likely experiencing more harm during the pandemic, not less,” wrote Seattle Times reporter Hannah Furfaro.
But there is hope in this situation as vaccine eligibility expands in the United States and schools begin slowly reopening. Not only will kids get back to learning and being around their friends for much needed in-person socializing, but an important safety net for their welfare will be back in place.
Locally, the U-B’s Jeremy Burnham reports, “Walla Walla elementary and middle school students will return to full-day, in-person instruction this spring. High school students will have to wait until fall to return to full days.” While the delay in getting all students back to full-time, in-person learning is disappointing, it is understandable. Vaccine eligibility doesn’t open to everyone 16 and older until April 15, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start preparing different ways to care for our most vulnerable students.
When the pandemic ends and students fully return to school, the harm caused by abuse will begin to reveal itself. We might not uncover all of it, but signs of various types of abuse — physical and mental — will be clear and these students will be able to get help.
The time is now to begin strategizing how best to support students as they are reintegrated into their out-of-home safety nets.