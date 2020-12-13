School closures strain social safety net for kids

At one time, schools served a narrow purpose: Teaching kids to read, write and do arithmetic.
Today, schools have added far more subjects to teach and have also become a social safety net for children, provding meals and protection from abuse and neglect. Teachers have a legal mandate to report to authorities any suspected mistreatment of students.
But that safety net is no longer secure as in-person school has been largely eliminated for much of this school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, students are learning at home remotely or through packets handed out weekly. As a result, teachers have less personal contact with students.
In Washington state, new data shows that the closures of schools has significantly reduced child welfare reporting.
The Seattle Times reported that the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families received 87% fewer calls about suspected abuse when schools shut down in March through June. This school year, reports are down 59%.
The pattern is the same across the nation — reporting of suspected abuse is down 40% to 60%.
“The numbers hint that maltreatment is going undetected by educators, and officials and experts warn that children are likely experiencing more harm during the pandemic, not less,” wrote Seattle Times reporter Hannah Furfaro. “Evidence from the last economic downturn in the late 2000s, which also wreaked catastrophic harm on many families, offers lessons: Several studies have found that head trauma, especially among infants and children under age 5, increased during and after the recession.”
When the pandemic ends and students return to school, the harm caused by abuse will begin to reveal itself. We might not uncover all of it, but signs of various types of abuse — physical and mental — will be clear and these students will be able to get help.
But until then, teachers and others in education can only do their best to detect abuse or neglect by what they see and hear in Zoom school. That’s a tough task.
Officials at schools across Washington state grasp the gravity of this concern and have put guidelines in place to help teachers and counselors to know what to look for during remote classes.
Marisa Castello, president of the Washington School Counselor Association, told the Times that many school districts didn’t have guidelines in the spring for how to confidentially interact with students. But now, she said, counselors have more tools and, in general, teachers now have more regular interactions with students.
That’s somewhat positive in this rotten situation.
Yet, it isn’t enough considering the long-term devastation that abuse and neglect can cause to children.
With COVID-19 vaccines on the cusp of release in the U.S., there’s reason for optimism that schools will reopen in 2021. Not only will kids get back to learning, but an important safety net for their welfare will be back in place.