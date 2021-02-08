Salary Commission makes right call in freezing pay for elected officials

Last week the state’s voter-approved Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials wisely put the kibosh on pay raises this year for Gov. Jay Inslee and other state leaders.
Given the downturn in the economy because of COVID-19 and the need to spend millions of tax dollars helping struggling Washingtonians, it would’ve been tone deaf to allow the raises to kick in July 1.
But then the commissioners seemed to turn off their hearing aids to approve a 1.75% pay increase for elected officials in 2022. This means Inslee’s annual salary of $187,353 will rise to $190,632 while lawmakers will see their pay go from $56,881 to $57,876.
It’s not surprising. The Commission, created in 1986 through a voter-approved ballot measure, has a history of operating in a vacuum void of economic data and political realities.
Don’t blame the individual commissioners. It’s what the Legislature wanted them to do when it abdicated its pay-raising authority.
Lawmakers wanted to get regular pay raises but they didn’t want to take any political heat for them.
Although the commissioners did show good sense this year — perhaps because of this historically difficult economic time — that does not mean the deep flaws in this system have suddenly vanished.
In 2018, for example, the Commission outrageously increased salaries for state lawmakers 18% over two years — 8.8% in 2019 and another 8.8% in 2020.
And consider that commissioners expressed concern, as the Herald of Everett reported, about the pay scale of Washington’s elected officials falling too far behind counterparts across the country.
The pay for Washington state should not be predicated on keeping up with Oregon, California or any state. Our economies are different and the overall scope of responsibilities vary by the population and geographic size of each state.
Now, as we have said over and over for the past three decades since the voters gave away oversight of salaries, we don’t begrudge elected officials being paid a good wage for this very important and difficult work.
However, the Commission should always be taking into account the state budget constraints and the economic realities of the state’s citizens. In addition, the Commission should consider whether these elected offices are attracting qualified candidates. If they are, then why raise the salary?
Ultimately, voters should have a say. The Legislature should be given back responsibility. In that way, the public — through putting political pressure on representatives and senators — would have oversight.
The Legislature should set the salaries for its members next term in office as well as those of other elected officials. In order to receive that salary, they and the other officials must first first face the voters.
But for now, the Commission’s 2021 salary freeze is appreciated.