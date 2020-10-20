Safe, secure voting is underway in Washington

When early voting began in Georgia last week lines snaked around buildings as voters waited up to 10 hours to cast their ballots.
No, this was not in the country of Georgia — formerly of the Soviet Union —but Georgia, the state in America.
Frankly, this is difficult for those of us living in Washington (and Oregon), where vote-by-mail has been the standard for a decade, to accept as reality.
Our voting is easier, as it should be. No 10-hour wait for us!
Our 18-day voting period started on Friday. The Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office sent ballots to voters on that day. Most auditor’s offices in Washington did the same, although some counties sent ballots a few days earlier. That’s acceptable under the state’s election rules that mandate voters have at least 18 days to vote.
Given that voter turnout in this election is expected to be very high in Walla Walla County, perhaps record setting, we encourage voters to drop off their ballots in official ballot boxes or put them in the mail sooner rather than later.
That will give county election workers more time to process the ballots and get them ready to be counted on Election Day. When voting officially ends at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, the ballots collected to that point will be counted.
The totals we see that night, likely before 9 p.m., should provide a clear picture of the final election results. The fact that the ballots will come from every corner of the county and represent all the voting precincts will establish a trend that should continue as the ballots postmarked by Election Day continue to be counted.
Not only is the mail-in voting process in Walla Walla County efficient, it is also extremely secure.
Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin, a Republican, and county Elections Supervisor David Valiant, take election security extremely seriously. No shenanigans will take place on their watch.
It’s been this way for years. But over the summer the county upgraded security.
Security cameras were purchased by the county this year that will allow video of local election processing, which will be kept for 60 days for most elections and 22 months for federal elections. It’s the law, and it seems wise given the concerns about election fraud, whether real or imagined.
Martin and her office are also in sync with the careful and steady approach taken by Washington’s Secretary of State Kim Wyman, also a Republican.
While the election rules call on officials to declare a party preference, Wyman and Martin have run their offices in a non-partisan fashion since they have taken office.
Wyman and Martin, as they should, make access to voting for all the top priority.
It’s for that reason we anticipate voting in Walla Walla County and Washington state will go smoothly.
Meanwhile, across the country in Georgia, officials there are pleased with themselves for getting wait times down to between 90 and 30 minutes. Ugh.
We are doing it right in Washington state.