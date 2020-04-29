In the midst of a global pandemic, one would like to believe that we are all pulling for each other and nobody would be so despicable as to use fear to run snake-oil scams.
Yet, the miscreants among us have indeed surfaced.
And, sadly, it’s likely only going to get worse as more people will start grasping for a COVID-19 cure.
This week, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson was moved to take action against one scam while feeling the need to offer advice to help people avoid future efforts to steal from them.
A news release from the Attorney General’s Office said Ferguson is warning a Seattle-based business, North Coast Biologics, to stop selling and administering a so-called COVID-19 “vaccine” or face lawsuits based on the state Consumer Protection Act.
“Remember: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Ferguson said. “Scammers take advantage of fear and uncertainty to make you go against your better judgment. There is currently no proven treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. We will use all of the tools at our disposal to protect consumers during this public health emergency.”
That’s great advice.
Ferguson said, at this point, no effective treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 has been identified. When one is discovered, and it is determined to be safe, the public will know about it. Any vaccine developed will be administered by medical professionals.
In addition, the Attorney General’s Office reports scammers are sending texts and emails promising to protect people from the virus, or offering cash payments to help weather the crisis.
Following is a list of tips to avoid being scammed:
Be skeptical — there is no cure for COVID-19.
Don’t click on links — they can be malicious.
Don’t provide your personal information to unknown sources who may be trying to get your personal or financial information.
Don’t donate money without researching who is asking for your money — there are many bogus charities offering to help.
Visit trusted resources for legitimate information about COVID-19, like government health departments or your health care provider.
Still, keep in mind that the vast majority of people are working together —albeit at least six feet apart — in an effort to safely survive this pandemic.
Let’s keep up our guard, but don’t allow the grifters to paralyze us with fear. Reasonable caution is what’s required.