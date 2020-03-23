As all fans of college basketball fans are painfully aware, the sports biggest event should have been taking place right now. The NCAA’s basketball tournament — affectionately dubbed “March Madness” — was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, fans are sad, but the players — especially the seniors — are devastated emotionally.
Now, let’s be clear, the seniors’ disappointment is far, far from the worst thing happening in this pandemic. Some people are dying or becoming incredibly ill, jobs are being lost and lives are being turned upside down. It’s a mess that is hurting millions and millions of people.
Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t show some compassion for the seniors who are missing out on a life experience a great many people have cherished since graduation from high school or college.
This disappointment extends beyond elite college basketball players. It is being felt by college and high school seniors, male and female, in all spring sports — baseball, softball, track, tennis, dance and soccer.
The NCAA has canceled all spring sports seasons. The Northwest Athletic Conference, of which Walla Walla Community College is a member, has canceled its spring sports seasons too.
The recent decision by the NCAA and the NWAC to grant spring athletes another year of eligibility is positive, but it can’t recreate what was lost. The fact is that a majority of spring sport athletes receive relatively little scholarship money in comparison to the overall cost of college. Many graduating seniors will opt to move on with their lives.
In addition, Washington state high-school athletics have been put on hold until at least schools are back in session, which is now scheduled for late April. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is holding out hope a short season can be played that would include state championship tournaments.
For high school seniors, even if the season is salvaged, the year they had looked forward to will not be the same.
This pandemic is not fair to athletes — or anyone. We all have to make the best of this lousy situation.
For example, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt is doing just that. He recently started to honor high school and college seniors on his evening broadcast.
“So many college and HS athletes saw their seasons, maybe their playing careers, just....end. No send off, no nothing. We want to fix that. Share their stories, photos & videos here. We should certainly have the room for some to join the show. Let’s celebrate them #SeniorNight,” Van Pelt tweeted.
The response was big as Americans flooded him with stories and photos of various high school and college senior athletes. The ESPN segments have been a hit with viewers and, perhaps, have brought some closure to the disappointed athletes.
Giving acknowledgment to seniors who lost their last season is simply a nice gesture during a rough period.