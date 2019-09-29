Roundabouts: Any way you draw them, they’re still a hot button around the Valley.
But when they’re stacked up against traffic lights or stop signs, they win on cost and safety.
And they’re now being considered for a pair of interchanges on U.S. Highway 12, a road where traffic lights have been tragically proven a terrible idea.
Walla Walla County sheriff’s Deputy Michael Estes died in a crash in 2007 at State Route 124 and Highway 12 that led to the eventual reconfiguration of that portion of the highway to eliminate direct, at-grade crossings.
Similar crossings are currently in place at Clinton Street and Wilbur Avenue, and safety is such a concern the four-way at Clinton has been replaced — sort of — with a scheme that eliminates legal left turns off the highway and cross-highway traffic.
This is little more than a Band-Aid.
For people who have lived around here longer than the tourism boom and population spike that’s been underway since 1990, it’s easy to remember a time when the idea of having to wait at the Clinton and Wilbur interchanges was laughable.
Those days are long gone, and these two intersections need help. Roundabouts look like the best bet to get us all back to a comparatively safe on-off with the highway.
As Vicki Hillhouse reported in Wednesday’s U-B, engineers and consultants have been looking at ways to improve north-south travel across Highway 12.
The work is part of a multi-jurisdictional effort to plan, prepare and build for the next two decades.
Options that are under consideration — any decision would rest with the state Department of Transportation — include roundabouts, partial cloverleafs and a diamond interchange at Clinton.
On cost in dollars, the conversation is quite brief: Roundabouts run $8 million to $13 million, while the larger, fancier alternatives run $35 million to $45 million.
Roundabouts are an even clearer winner on safety, with built-in speed reductions drivers approach. And they’ll take a much smaller bite out of surrounding properties than the alternatives.
It’s the early days, but when the time comes, we’ll be happy to see roundabouts installed in these locations.