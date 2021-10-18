No matter what happens in the general election, one thing is certain: Walla Walla City Council, Position 1, will be in good hands, those of someone who will represent our community and the South Ward incredibly well.
Risk Eskil and Myron Huie are both longtime residents of Walla Walla who care deeply about its future, are knowledgeable about the issues it faces and expressed heart-felt compassion for our most vulnerable residents.
The members of the Community Editorial Board believe that both candidates deserve our utmost respect and appreciation for their willingness to step forward and toss their hats in the proverbial ring, for both seem to have a good grasp on what it means to be a community representative and a servant leader.
Both candidates demonstrated an understanding of the issues most relevant to the future direction of our community and most likely to come before City Council.
Myron Huie has the benefit of the experience and knowledge that comes with being an incumbent. He knows how the city operates, has been involved in the decision-making process and has an insider’s view of the internal workings of the council.
Rick Eskil, however, spent his 40-plus-year career watching and observing that process, has met with a number of city department heads to discuss current issues and has clearly done his homework. Our interview made it abundantly clear that Eskil fully understands the issues and would be more than capable of doing the job with little to no learning curve.
With respect to the core issues, the candidates tended to be largely in agreement with one another and did not differentiate themselves in any real or notable ways. Both are very complimentary of the Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan and support the continuation of the Transportation Benefit District tax that has funded that work and allowed the city to make much-needed strides to improve our streets, sidewalks and subterranean infrastructure.
Both understand the need for the community to address the lack of affordable housing, and both believe that increasing density through infill and encouraging developers to take advantage of our city’s flexible zoning options are useful and helpful tools to do so.
Likewise, the two men appreciate and understand the complex issues and concerns surrounding the housing developments that have been proposed in the South Ward recently. Similarly, both care deeply about preserving Walla Walla’s urban forest and are committed to working with residents to address concerns that have surfaced regarding the proposed urban forestry plan.
Regarding public safety, both acknowledge that it is and should remain a top concern for City Council moving forward, and they believe our local police department is doing a very good job to keep our community safe. When asked about police funding, neither candidate expressed support for moves to defund or significantly reduce the police department’s budget, with Eskil describing calls to defund the police as a “political red herring.”
Finally, both candidates identified as our most vulnerable residents those dealing with homelessness and those suffering from mental illness and that both groups will continue to need additional services and additional support well into the future.
The one issue that did differentiate these candidates was that of partisanship.
City Council positions are nonpartisan by design. The members of the Community Editorial Board believe this nonpartisan design should be respected, and the governance of our community should remain free of the rancorous disputes and divides we see far too often these days. We simply do not wish to see our community’s future hobbled by partisanship.
We were gratified to hear Huie describe his experience with City Council as being a place where colleagues can strongly disagree with one another’s position but also leave meetings as friends — that is exactly what we want and expect from our elected representatives.
We were also impressed with Huie’s strong commitment and pledge to make independent decisions based on what is best for our city and its residents, regardless of partisan politics.
Unfortunately, during his term on City Council, Myron Huie was involved in organizing a partisan political rally on city property, and his campaign has also accepted contributions from a political party.
By contrast, Eskil, who describes himself as politically agnostic, has spent years writing editorials coming down on both sides of the political divide. As a result, we simply feel that Eskil has a much stronger claim to being free of partisan allegiances. And for us, that is the differentiating characteristic between these two very strong candidates.
Rick Eskil can deliver nonpartisanship, and for that reason, we are endorsing him for Walla Walla City Council, Position 1.
