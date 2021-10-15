Throughout this year’s campaign gauntlet, the candidates for the Walla Walla School Board, Positions 1 and 2, have been put through the ringer like few school board candidates before.
That there has been a rekindling of community engagement in our local education system is fantastic — our children, after all, are our future — but it’s been a baptism by fire for those running.
Despite this, James Stovall has proven himself to be an energetic and attentive candidate who has burst onto the community scene as a budding leader with promise. His is a vision of expansion, of increased community partnerships.
His advocacy for increased parental involvement and for strengthening basic skills in our students is something we absolutely can stand behind. And his heart for the SEATech program and high school skills center development to prepare students for a competitive workforce is truly welcome.
On top of this, Stovall’s unique perspective as a father, a firefighter and as a product of the SEATech program himself would add great value to school board decision making.
We are certain that with a few more years of experience being involved with the school system and becoming more acquainted with our district and our board, Stovall would be a great asset to whatever aspect of the school system or community he chooses to dedicate himself.
Bearing all that in mind, however, his opponent — incumbent Terri Trick — has solidified her position as an unflappable, wise and capable leader through this tumultuous election cycle.
Her background in bilingual education, her 30-plus years as an educator and, specifically, her leadership throughout the pandemic make Trick especially qualified to continue serving on the school board. Retaining her would offer much needed stability to a district still dealing with the ramifications of a pandemic school year. She is steeped in the data, familiar with what has worked and what hasn’t.
Trick, overall, is better equipped to roll with the punches during uncertainty and not get distracted by things outside of the board’s purview or partisan politics unnecessarily seeping into current nonpartisan races.
Trick is a proven leader who is committed to our parents and students. She is prepared to listen and effectively engage with the school districts’ primary stakeholders.
We strongly recommend Terri Trick for Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
