After the roller-coaster ride that was this past election cycle, most Americans are aware now more than ever how central voting is to the health of our democracy.
The newly House-approved measure HB 1078 is certainly a move towards a stronger more equitable democracy and a more redemptive approach toward the state’s formerly incarcerated population.
Introduced at a public hearing back in January, the bill, sponsored by Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, replaces “the current process with one where voter eligibility is automatically restored upon the completion of one’s sentence,” according to The Seattle Times.
Now moving on its way to the Senate, “if the bill becomes law, Washington will become the 19th state to restore voting rights for people under community supervision,” according to a recent House release. This group of people numbers more than 20,000.
What a number! And what a message this sends to our formerly incarcerated. As Sean Morales-Doyle, deputy director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at NYU Law, puts it: “Restoring voting rights helps people returning from prison feel welcomed as worthy members of society. That’s crucial for rejoining their communities and building productive lives for themselves and their families.”
The redemptive aspect of the bill is not the only thing worth noting. Simmons, responding to concerns about whether felons should be voting on public safety policy, said there is no risk, but rather benefits to reap. She cited research showing restored voting rights to the formerly incarcerated led to an increase in public safety benefits and a reduction in recidivism. This bill also makes the law easier to apply. Currently, restoration of voting rights is a tedious case-by-case process.
Rep. Simmons, a formerly incarcerated person herself, noted that individuals with criminal history already face many barriers as they reenter society.
Well, they will have one less barrier to community re-integration if the Senate approves the bill.
Testifying in favor of the bill, formerly incarcerated Kelly Olson said, “Voting is not a weapon against the community or public safety, but denying the right to vote is a weapon against democracy.”
This is only too true.
For the restoration of dignity to those returning from prison and for the fortification of our democracy, let HB 1078 be made into a law.