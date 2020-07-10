Restaurant owners' candor in wake of positive COVID-19 test sets great example

How many businesses have had employees test positive for the coronavirus but failed to go public with that information?
Nobody, of course, knows the answer. However, it’s likely quite a few. After all, it’s rare to hear about a business that voluntarily shuts its doors to take action in the wake of a positive COVID-19 test.
Yet, the local Big House Brew Pub did just that recently. This should be lauded by the entire community.
Big House owners Jason and Denyse Hutchinson took a large financial hit by shutting their business over the Fourth of July weekend for cleaning and going public with the reason for the action.
It was certainly the right thing to do — ethically, the only thing to do — but the reality is that not all would be as frank about COVID-19 exposure. And that is why it merited a front-page article Sunday written by Jedidiah Maynes.
Jason Hutchinson told Maynes that June had been the best month for his brew house and restaurant since it was purchased and changed its name from the Mill Creek Brew Pub. Even with the coronavirus pandemic, and the seating restrictions of 50 percent capacity imposed, business was up 30 percent over the previous June.
Hutchinson said when he was told by the employee she tested postitive for the coronavirus his heart sank into his stomach.
“Absolutely, that was my biggest fear about reopening,” he said.
He shut the business down and brought in a cleaning company to disinfect the establishment. (The restaurant has reopened.)
“I wanted to make sure I was out in front of it,” he said.
“.... I posted (online) the exact dates she worked. We’ve tried to, in the two years we’ve owned and operated (the restaurant), to operate with complete transparency and openness with the community.”
Hutchinson said that when he heard back from customers who were at the restaurant on those dates he checked their receipts to see if the infected employee served them, and then reported back.
“I’m not going to try and hide the truth, because eventually it will come out and we’d rather just be up front and honest with what happened, and we’ll move forward and do the right thing,” he said.
That stand is unquestionably the right one, but it is not an easy one to take — particularly at a time when keeping a business running is so challenging.
However, Hutchinson is correct that being open and honest is absolutely the way to build customer trust so that a businesses can thrive year after year.
“I got a text message from another restaurant owner here in town and they said ‘thank you for setting the bar,’” Hutchinson said.
Indeed. The decision by Jason and Denyse Hutchinson has set the bar for what is expected in this pandemic.