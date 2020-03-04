Every corner of the earth is now more readily accessible than ever. This is a boon in that we have the opportunity to learn and build on each other’s successes and ideas. This is also a disadvantage because, as evident with the novel COVID-19 virus, this accessibility gives opportunity for illness to move as easily as we do.
In the case of the coronavirus, however, misinformation and panic give the situation a more fearful edge than should be attributed at the moment.
From Walla Walla’s Department of Community Health to the Washington State Department of Health, the likelihood of getting this virus is reported to be low.
According to our local DCH, though there is “a case in Umatilla County being treated here in Walla Walla County at Providence St. Mary Medical Center,” there are no cases originating in Walla Walla County.
This is not to discount the seriousness of the issue or the preventative measures being taken by schools, workplaces and individuals — we applaud the rapid response.
Walla Walla Public Schools, for example, has rightly moved to implement cautionary measures such as “student hygiene training, enhanced cleaning activities, and other preventative measures” that will help boost the safety of our students.
The general public and workplaces that have not already done so should also participate in appropriate preventative measures. The DCH states that hygiene practices necessary during flu seasons are sufficient enough precautions. These practices include the following:
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising can all help your body stay resilient.
Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
Additionally, if ill, stay home and seek healthcare if needed. If seeking healthcare, call ahead to help medical workers prepare for your arrival.
Again, as stated by the DCH, “The risk to the general public in Walla Walla County is still relatively low, however please take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza.”
Protecting the public’s health is a group effort. Let’s take the proper precautions and make our Valley as resilient as possible.