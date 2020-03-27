Responding to US Census benefits Valley residents

The 2020 U.S. Census is underway, and participation in Walla Walla and Columbia counties are, to this point, excellent.
The counties are leading the state in early responses, with Walla Walla at 25.9% and Columbia at 26.7% at last count. That’s around 7% higher than Washington state and national averages.
Local residents need to keep up the good work.
The census information has been sent to every household and it’s extremely important action is taken — either by U.S. mail, online or phone.
America is now undertaking its once-a-decade census, required since 1790 by the Constitution. It’s important to have information on the population as it is used for a variety of purposes such as determining representation in Congress. The number of seats in the U.S. House is fixed at 435. The state of Washington has 10 of those seats — picking up one in the 2010 U.S. Census.
In addition, the federal government allocates hundreds of billions of dollars every year to the states, counties and cities (essentially sending our tax dollars back to us) for roads, health care and other needs. The dollar amount received depends on population. The more people the more money a state, city or county receives.
So, it’s clear we all have a stake in making sure every person living in the Walla Walla Valley is officially counted.
When people self report themselves and their family members in the census, it helps ensure an accurate count and it frees up resources to count those who have not yet participated. The census is a tedious process in which the nation is flooded with census takers who literally try to count every head. The census starts with the mailing of 100 million or so census forms. Census takers then deliver forms to dwellings that lack street-name and house-number addresses, often in rural and remote areas.
Each person living in the United States should make it a priority to be counted. It’s easy if you respond to the mail you received or go online at 2020census.gov.
All of us in the Valley and in Washington and Oregon states benefit. It’s how we can ensure each state and our community has appropriate representation in Congress and our tax dollars are properly reallocated back to us.