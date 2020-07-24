Rescuing surplus food benefits those in need and farmers

An act of Congress is not always needed to solve problems, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s been demonstrated in Washington state in recent months as farmers, food bank operators and a lot of folks in between got together to find a way to get surplus food to those in need.
“George Ahearn had heard about farmers in Eastern Washington who were giving away potatoes and onions and wanted to know if someone had a truck he could borrow to haul the discarded crops to Western Washington food banks,” Seattle Times reporter Scott Hanson wrote this week in explaining how a movement began that has already delivered 2.3 millions pounds of crops to more than 160 food banks.
“The response was immediate and dramatic. A convoy of four trucks, including two with trailers, made the trip east, helping provide quite a bounty for local food banks.”
At about the same time, late April, a bipartisan effort was brewing in Congress — led by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah — to provide federal funding to states to purchase surplus crops from small- and medium-sized farms that could then be distributed to food banks and other food-assistance programs.
The Farmers Feeding Families Coronavirus Response Act (HR 6725) was filed on May 5. Yet, although this makes a great deal of sense, the legislation hasn’t progressed. Action such as this usually takes time to come to fruition in the Capitol.
But the grassroots idea in Washington state didn’t have to jump through any legislative hoops to take hold. EastWest Food Rescue was born.
Farmers in Eastern Washington had surplus crops because restaurants had shut down. Restaurant-quality potatoes and onions were going to waste.
Once the first load of crops was delivered, the idea continued to grow.
“The whole thing started because of COVID,” said Nancy Balin, who answered Ahearn’s initial request and is now one of three directors of the program,
“The whole thing was extremely organic and took on a life of its own almost immediately,” Balin said.
Now the organization has started to buy the crops from the farmers, but it still gives away the food to those in need.
EastWest Food Rescue is now focusing on getting fruit to those in need.
All this is essentially what the federal legislation would have done.
Balin said the goal now is 10 million pounds of food rescued, which will take about $250,000 in donations and a whole lotta volunteers.
Meanwhile, Congress should look at EastWest Food Rescue to see how successful this concept is. It would be good for the entire nation.