President Donald Trump’s most recent twitterstorm has widely been denounced for its racist tone. Sadly, few Republicans in Congress are among those who are revolted by his words.
So let’s give some credit to two Republicans members of Congress from our region, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who represents Walla Walla and Eastern Washington, and Rep. Greg Walden, who represents Umatilla County and Eastern Oregon, for at least voicing concerns over Trump’s Twitter rant.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted this: “So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came ...,”
The missive was aimed at four members of Congress — all U.S. citizens, three of whom were born in the United States and the fourth is a naturalized citizen. The four — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts — are all women of color.
This, rightly, has outraged many because of the racist message. The call for Congress to denounce Trump’s words continues today.
Yet, a majority of Republicans in Congress have been silent on Trump’s rant calling for these four women to “go back” to their countries. This week McMorris Rodgers and Walden spoke out,
“The president’s tweets yesterday were wrong and distract from the discourse we’re having in this country about socialism,” McMorris Rodgers said Monday in a statement provided by her spokesman. “Freedom-loving Americans will win this debate with the facts, not personal attacks: Capitalism has done more to lift people out of poverty and raise the standard of living than any other economic system in the world.”
“America is a nation of immigrants and I do not, and will never, condone discrimination,” Walden said in a statement released Tuesday. “The President’s recent tweets do not reflect the values that we hold dear in America and they are comments that should not be made about any American citizen regardless of who they are or where they work”
Did they say enough? No.
It would have been more helpful to clearly denounce the racist tone of the tweet.
Still, considering the measurable silence from many GOP lawmakers, McMorris Rodgers’ and Walden’s measured criticism is welcome.
Their responses, including calling the president’s disparaging comments “wrong,” can serve as a bridge to bring people together and thus help promote productive political discord.