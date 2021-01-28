Rep. Newhouse answers to voters, not GOP officials

In our representative form of government we elect people to serve in legislative bodies — such as Congress — who we expect to use their wisdom, knowledge, experience, principles and political philosophy to make decisions in our best interests.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, did just that when he was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump.
In the wake of that vote, six county chairmen in his Eastern Washington District petulantly issued a letter calling for Newhouse to resign.
“It is impossible to defend the indefensible,” the chairmen from Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Adams and Douglas counties wrote. “An overwhelming majority of our county constituents are calling for your resignation.”
These Republicans leaders don’t understand how a republic works.
It is not up to county party chairmen or state party officials to determine whether an elected member of Congress is representing his or her constituents, it’s the people in that congressional district who make that determination.
Elected officials should make their decisions based on the facts and their judgment. They don’t — or, at least, should not — simply listen to those who scream the loudest or make the biggest fuss.
Newhouse — like fellow Republican Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (a former senior legislative aide to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers) from Battle Ground, Wash. — used his judgment and determined that impeaching Trump was the prudent course of action.
“After days of deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to vote based on my oath to support and defend the Constitution,” Newhouse said. “Many Republicans have agreed with my vote, and many have disagreed. For those who disagree with me on this issue, I hope they will remember my lifelong support for conservative causes and values.”
And Newhouse, to his credit, has made it clear he won’t resign.
Newhouse has, through his voting record and actions, shown himself to be a conservative Republican.
He served in the state Legislature as a Republican before he was elected to Congress in 2014 to represent the right-of-center 4th Congressional District, which covers the western part of Walla Walla County. He has since been re-elected three times. The voters of that district obviously feel he represents them.
Newhouse has made a strong case as to why he voted to impeach.
“I have to vote my conscience,” Newhouse said when he cast his vote. “Even though I’m a Republican and a supporter of Donald Trump — and that’s what makes this really hard — I felt that the president let us down, particularly when he knew what was going on and did not do all he could to stop the violence. I can’t condone that.”
When Newhouse is up for re-election in 2022, voters will again make the judgment as to whether they want him to continue representing them.
However, it’s not up to Republican Party officials to pressure Newhouse to bend to their will or attempt to force him to resign.